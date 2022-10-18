Editorial | Now that the PM is liberated

Entornointeligente.com /

It should have been always that way – that Prime Minister Andrew Holness feels unconstrained to do what is right and best for Jamaica. That is his job and obligation.

But now that the prime minister feels unfettered by narrow political ambition, and not caring whether he wins another election, we rejoice with him at his sense of liberation. It is not often that politicians arrive at this place.

Perhaps Mr Holness will now go for broke, expending political capital in tackling the big constraints to Jamaica’s development among the most important of which is overhauling a law-enforcement apparatus that relatively few Jamaicans trust and political and state bureaucracy that large swathes of the country consider being corrupt.

That Mr Holness has pushed back at the critics of his government’s decision to bulldoze partially built homes on ‘captured’ government lands at Clifton, St Catherine, is not surprising. Indeed, the prime minister argued that a criminal gang was purporting to sell the land, which could not be allowed to stand.

The framework within which he fitted his motivation to act, without concerns for political consequences, however, is especially notable. He has already been prime minister three times, Mr Holness said in a speech at a function where homes financed by the National Housing Trust were distributed to contributors. So he was past the stage where he was driven to win political popularity or favour.

