Divisive political educational heritage

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Cuba, since its 1959 revolution to now, has had eight ministers of education. Fidel Castro did not use the revolution to discard the good things from their colonial past. In this regard the works of José Martí (1853-1895) especially, La Edad de Oro (The Golden Age). It is this living philosophy that has been used from basic/elementary to tertiary educational institutions to inculcate the quality of the type of values and attitudes needed in the transformation of their society.

Cubans have been able to withstand the oppressive assaults on their economy by the United States and its allies, by not surrendering the delivery of world-class health and education to its six million-plus population, with less financial resources than what Jamaica spent in the past 60 years. In April this year, UNESCO highlighted the achievements of Caribbean nations of placing «the priority given by the Cuban state to the preservation of universal policies of equal access and opportunities for the training of several generations of Cubans» (Prensa Latina).

Field of experiments Jamaica, since Independence in 1962, has had 16 ministers of education, beginning with the appointment of Edwin Allen in 1962 to the current minister, Fayval Williams, in 2020.

Jamaica’s education over the past 60 years is a chequered, colourful football field of experiments, achievements and mostly disappointments. The Orlando Patterson, Jamaica Education Transformation Commission report described by The Gleaner as «A crisis of poor performance» (January 14), was presented to the Government in late 2021.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com