Carrier industry entering period of ‘managed decline’

The carrier industry could return to its pre-pandemic trend of low profit margins if the current decline continues.

Following its historic profit of US$150 billion in 2021, the industry is in a state of «managed decline», according to the latest Drewry Container Forecaster report.

The global shipping consultancy said carriers must focus on capacity management if they are to maintain any of the sector’s gains.

«Carriers didn’t really have to do too much to fall into the profit bonanza of the past two years,» the report said. «The upsurge in demand combined with chronic supply-chain congestion guaranteed their windfalls,» it continued, adding that the industry-wide earnings before interest and taxes profit have tracked above US$400 billion since the second quarter of 2020 to the same period this year.

However, with high inflation reducing the spending power of consumers and spot rates in a seven-month decline, «liner bosses are going to have to work much harder to keep the profits flowing».

