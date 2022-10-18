A kid’s dream come true, says Benzema

Entornointeligente.com /

PARIS, France (AP):

Frenchman Karim Benzema was rewarded for a brilliant season with Real Madrid when he won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time yesterday. Real Madrid won the Champions League and Spanish league titles.

Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women’s trophy for the second straight year following another standout season with Barcelona.

Benzema had his best season ever at Madrid, being the top scorer in both leagues. He scored 44 times for Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition, and equalled Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema, at 34, became the oldest winner since the first recipient in 1956, Stanley Matthews.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com