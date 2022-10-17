Together with agents of change, human dignity was promoted in Chacao

Entornointeligente.com /

As for raising our hands for peace, relying on the power of alliances, as well as becoming aware of the importance of carrying out human acts with attachment to faith and respect for the spiritual, Fundasitio and its coordinator, Douglimar Rojas, led to a good port a great challenge

“From the human to the spiritual”, took place at the Teatro of the Chacao Cultural Center. It was a cycle of conferences on healing, values ​​and education to be happy.

Institutions and speakers appealed to the “power of alliances” to leave hearts full of joy, sharing guidelines and experiences for human dignity, well-being, inclusion, the reduction of violence and peace.

The First Lady of Chacao, Vanessa Bachrich, on behalf of her husband, Mayor Gustavo Duque, accompanied from September 1 to October 15, a good part of different citizen events

In this way, the meeting took place on the principles of teaching based on the creation of value and the formation of happy people, with social leaders who promote Education, Culture and Peace.

The next day, together with the First Lady of the Chacao Municipality, Vanessa Bachrich, on a tour of the three main municipal schools, the speakers Trixia Valle and Rafael Núñez held talks, bringing their messages.

During the past few weeks, organizations and individuals joined in various activities, coinciding with the guidelines on Peace and Development of the United Nations (UN) for this year 2022.

Undoubtedly and in general, a magnificent purpose and positive initiatives.

Added value to the meeting, at the Chacao Cultural Center, the special participation of social leaders such as Sofía Martínez-Campos, director of Fundación Habla, who raised awareness and drew attention to the urgency of defending and protecting boys and girls, working for a childhood free of abuse.

Here we leave you the audiovisual coverage, made at the Theater of the Chacao Cultural Center, which we invite you to listen and watch.

