Something Extra |Monday

Fresh off the heels of The Woman King , British Jamaican actress Lashana Lynch is bringing another project to the world. Lynch notoriously trained to play warrior Izogie, while filming Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical , where she plays the iconic Miss Honey, Matilda’s kind-hearted teacher. This month, the musical adaptation opened the 66th BFI London Film Festival and saw Lynch and her cast mates make photo call and walk the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall on opening night. Something Extra brings you the highlights.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

