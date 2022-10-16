Xi delivers report to 20th CPC National Congress

Entornointeligente.com /

The Communist Party of China opens its 20th national congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Oct 16, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua] Xi Jinping is delivering a report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Sunday.

The following are some highlights from the report:

– Xi Jinping called on all members of the CPC to strive in unity to build a modern socialist China in all respects

– The five years since the 19th National Congress of the CPC have been truly momentous and extraordinary

– The past decade marked three major events of great immediate importance and profound historical significance for the cause of the Party and the people

– The CPC has secured historic achievements and seen historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country over the past decade

– China sees historic rise in economic strength; China joins ranks of world’s innovators

– CPC achieves overwhelming victory, fully consolidates gains in fight against corruption

– Great transformation over past 10 years of new era marks a milestone

