Xi delivers report to 20th CPC National Congress

The Communist Party of China opens its 20th national congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Oct 16, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua] Xi Jinping is delivering a report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Sunday.
The following are some highlights from the report:
– Xi Jinping called on all members of the CPC to strive in unity to build a modern socialist China in all respects
– The five years since the 19th National Congress of the CPC have been truly momentous and extraordinary
– The past decade marked three major events of great immediate importance and profound historical significance for the cause of the Party and the people
– The CPC has secured historic achievements and seen historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country over the past decade
– China sees historic rise in economic strength; China joins ranks of world’s innovators
– CPC achieves overwhelming victory, fully consolidates gains in fight against corruption
– Great transformation over past 10 years of new era marks a milestone
LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily