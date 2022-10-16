Will Inflation Ever Drop Back To The 2% Mark?

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 2 days 85.61 -3.50 -3.93% Brent Crude • 2 days 91.63 -2.94 -3.11% Murban Crude • 15 mins 92.63 -3.10 -3.24% Natural Gas • 2 days 6.453 -0.288 -4.27% Gasoline • 2 days 2.631 -0.073 -2.68% Louisiana Light • 3 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 3 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11% Bonny Light • 2 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28% Opec Basket • 3 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87% Mars US • 2 days 81.56 -3.90 -4.56% Gasoline • 2 days 2.631 -0.073 -2.68% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 2 days 91.72 +0.99 +1.09% Murban • 2 days 95.03 +1.07 +1.14% Iran Heavy • 2 days 86.82 -1.29 -1.46% Basra Light • 320 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 93.61 -1.58 -1.66% Bonny Light • 2 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 2 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28% Girassol • 2 days 93.50 -1.02 -1.08% Opec Basket • 3 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 9 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28% Western Canadian Select • 2 days 67.86 +1.84 +2.79% Canadian Condensate • 2 days 91.26 +1.84 +2.06% Premium Synthetic • 2 days 89.51 +1.84 +2.10% Sweet Crude • 2 days 86.66 +1.84 +2.17% Peace Sour • 2 days 83.36 +1.84 +2.26% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 2 days 83.36 +1.84 +2.26% Light Sour Blend • 2 days 84.66 +1.84 +2.22% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 2 days 93.61 +1.84 +2.01% Central Alberta • 2 days 82.96 +1.84 +2.27% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 3 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09% Giddings • 3 days 79.25 +1.75 +2.26% ANS West Coast • 4 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51% West Texas Sour • 3 days 84.14 +1.84 +2.24% Eagle Ford • 3 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 3 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09% Kansas Common • 54 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 3 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 days Russian Diplomat Says Moscow May Not Renew Grain Deal 2 days New President And PM-Designate Spark Unrest Concerns In Iraq 2 days U.S. Energy Bills See Largest Rise In Decades—More Pain To Come 2 days Russia Protests After Being Booted From Nord Stream Investigation 2 days Norway Investigates Drone Threat At Natural Gas Processing Plant 2 days Russia Suggests A Price Cap On U.S. LNG 2 days India Looks To Diversify Its Oil Imports Following OPEC+ Cut 2 days Refinery Strikes Continue In France As Union Rejects Pay Rise Offer 2 days Japan’s Government Will Buy LNG If Private Companies Can’t Afford To 2 days Germany: Our Energy Bailout Isn’t Selfish 2 days Japan Considers Extending Its 60-Year Limit On Nuclear Power Plants 3 days Angela Merkel Justifies Disastrous Energy Policy With Russia 3 days Spain Withdraws From European Energy Treaty Over Climate Concerns 3 days UN Resolution Condemns Russia’s «Illegal Annexation» Of Ukraine Regions 3 days France Sends Germany Natural Gas To Ease Its Energy Crisis 3 days Czech General: NATO And Russia Have Never Been Closer To Armed Conflict 3 days Europe’s Fuel Supply Fears Worsen As Major Refinery Malfunctions 3 days Russia’s Oil Revenues Drop To The Lowest Level This Year 3 days BlackRock Is Ready To Invest In U.S. Energy Pipelines 3 days Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles 4 days Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build 4 days Global Nickel Supply Shifts Into Surplus 4 days Putin Suggests Creation Of European Gas Hub In Turkey 4 days Putin: All Energy Infrastructure «Under Threat» Following Pipeline Explosion 4 days OPEC Raised Oil Production In September But Remained Below Target 4 days Biden: Putin «Totally Miscalculated» Ukraine Invasion 4 days Putin Claims Russia Could Send Natural Gas To Europe Via Nord Stream 2 4 days Leak Halts Russian Oil Flow To Germany, Officials Say Sabotage Not Suspected 4 days China’s Oil Imports Climbed In September But Remained Below 2021 Levels 4 days The UK Energy Industry Is On Edge About A Potential Profit Cap 4 days Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face Consequences For OPEC+ Decision 4 days IMF Recession Warning Deals Blow To Oil Prices 5 days French Refinery Strikes Worsen As France Moves To Call Back Essential Workers 5 days White House Leaves Door Open For Additional SPR Releases 5 days Researchers Develop Lithium Battery With 40% More Energy Density 5 days U.S. Officials Promised Saudis It Wouldn’t Let Oil Market Collapse 5 days EU Eyes November Deal To Tackle Runaway Gas Prices 5 days Israel And Lebanon Reach Historic Agreement That Unlocks Oil And Gas Reserves 5 days Soaring Energy Costs Could Cripple Europe’s Car Manufacturing Industry 5 days Biden Is Re-Evaluating Relations With Saudi Arabia Following The OPEC+ Cut 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 5 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 11 days Wind droughts 23 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables. 22 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course? 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 11 days Australian power prices go insane 11 days «False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more» – NEWS in 28 minutes 8 days «Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy» by Alex Kimani 13 days «»Green» Energy Is a Scam. It Isn’t MEANT to Work.» – By James Corbett of The Corbett Report 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com