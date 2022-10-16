Seepersad calls on the wealthy to make sacrifices

Entornointeligente.com /

A high court judge in his ca­pac­i­ty as a lay min­is­ter is call­ing for na­tion­al poli­cies and fi­nan­cial ad­just­ments that will see the wealthy hav­ing to shoul­der the bur­dens and not the poor.

De­liv­er­ing a ser­mon as a guest preach­er at Susumachar Pres­by­ter­ian Church in San Fer­nan­do, Jus­tice Frank Seep­er­sad al­so took is­sue with re­cent ut­ter­ances from Gov­ern­ment min­is­ters which have been seen as in­sen­si­tive to the hard­ships fac­ing peo­ple and have evoked pub­lic crit­i­cism.

Not­ing that there is a lack of em­pa­thy for the poor and dis­en­fran­chised, Seep­er­sad said, «Amidst the un­de­ni­able hard­ships some are voic­ing opin­ions as they is­sue calls for sac­ri­fice and «band yuh bel­ly» clar­i­ons, oth­ers are in­dif­fer­ent as their «breads are but­tered» while the ex­ist­ing in­equities are sim­ply ag­gra­vat­ed and ne­glect­ed.»

He ad­vised that as a so­ci­ety they must help the des­ti­tute and the dis­en­fran­chised.

«They should not be ridiculed, dis­missed or be treat­ed with con­tempt. In­stead, we must, in dif­fi­cult times, share our re­sources, time and tal­ents with them to im­prove their lot. By do­ing so both com­mis­sions will be dis­charged. If we de­sire to be agents of the Great Com­mis­sion, we must prac­tice the Great Com­mand, un­der­stand­ing that be­ing close to Christ re­quires us to em­brace the poor.»

Seep­er­sad added there is an in­alien­able oblig­a­tion to en­sure so­ci­etal eq­ui­ty and the poor must be pri­ori­tised.

«We can­not treat them with scorn, sug­gest to them that they sac­ri­fice or em­brace the sur­vival tech­niques of the past or is­sue a ca­coph­o­ny of ill-ad­vised in­sults. Care and cau­tion must be ex­er­cised when words are ut­tered and it should be re­mem­bered that the in­tent of the ut­ter­ances is ir­rel­e­vant if the im­pact of the de­liv­ered mes­sage is harm­ful. In­stead we, those who hold po­si­tions of in­flu­ence and en­joy fi­nan­cial in­su­la­tion, must be pre­pared to sac­ri­fice, share our tal­ents and re­sources and de­vise poli­cies to en­able us to shoul­der more re­spon­si­bil­i­ty as it re­lates to the na­tion’s fi­nances.»

Seep­er­sad called for the dis­ad­van­taged and dis­pos­sessed to be em­pow­ered to en­able them to be­come ac­tive par­tic­i­pants in the life of so­ci­ety. Seep­er­sad re­mind­ed cit­i­zens that the needs of the poor take pri­or­i­ty over the de­sires and en­ti­tle­ments of the rich, the rights of work­ers should take pri­or­i­ty over the max­imi­sa­tion of prof­its and the pro­tec­tion of the en­vi­ron­ment must take pri­or­i­ty over un­reg­u­lat­ed or ill-ad­vised in­dus­tri­al ex­pan­sion.

«If we fail to feed the hun­gry, we are ei­ther killing them or so de­hu­man­is­ing them that they will, as a mat­ter of sur­vival, strike back.»

Seep­er­sad called for na­tion­al poli­cies, re­spons­es, sys­tems and ob­jec­tives to be re­viewed and be premised on an un­der­stand­ing that the wealthy have buffers.

«They are best poised to shoul­der the re­quired sac­ri­fices and they stand in less need of sub­si­dies and as­sis­tance from the State where­as the poor and vul­ner­a­ble have no re­sources to fall back up­on and they re­quire con­tin­ued as­sis­tance. Con­se­quent­ly, fis­cal ad­just­ments and the bear­ing of bur­dens ought not to be gen­er­alised and ap­plied across the board but must start with the top stra­ta of the so­ci­ety,» he added.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

