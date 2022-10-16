Seepersad calls on the wealthy to make sacrifices

A high court judge in his capacity as a lay minister is calling for national policies and financial adjustments that will see the wealthy having to shoulder the burdens and not the poor.
Delivering a sermon as a guest preacher at Susumachar Presbyterian Church in San Fernando, Justice Frank Seepersad also took issue with recent utterances from Government ministers which have been seen as insensitive to the hardships facing people and have evoked public criticism.
Noting that there is a lack of empathy for the poor and disenfranchised, Seepersad said, «Amidst the undeniable hardships some are voicing opinions as they issue calls for sacrifice and «band yuh belly» clarions, others are indifferent as their «breads are buttered» while the existing inequities are simply aggravated and neglected.»
He advised that as a society they must help the destitute and the disenfranchised.
«They should not be ridiculed, dismissed or be treated with contempt. Instead, we must, in difficult times, share our resources, time and talents with them to improve their lot. By doing so both commissions will be discharged. If we desire to be agents of the Great Commission, we must practice the Great Command, understanding that being close to Christ requires us to embrace the poor.»
Seepersad added there is an inalienable obligation to ensure societal equity and the poor must be prioritised.
«We cannot treat them with scorn, suggest to them that they sacrifice or embrace the survival techniques of the past or issue a cacophony of ill-advised insults. Care and caution must be exercised when words are uttered and it should be remembered that the intent of the utterances is irrelevant if the impact of the delivered message is harmful. Instead we, those who hold positions of influence and enjoy financial insulation, must be prepared to sacrifice, share our talents and resources and devise policies to enable us to shoulder more responsibility as it relates to the nation’s finances.»
Seepersad called for the disadvantaged and dispossessed to be empowered to enable them to become active participants in the life of society. Seepersad reminded citizens that the needs of the poor take priority over the desires and entitlements of the rich, the rights of workers should take priority over the maximisation of profits and the protection of the environment must take priority over unregulated or ill-advised industrial expansion.
«If we fail to feed the hungry, we are either killing them or so dehumanising them that they will, as a matter of survival, strike back.»
Seepersad called for national policies, responses, systems and objectives to be reviewed and be premised on an understanding that the wealthy have buffers.
«They are best poised to shoulder the required sacrifices and they stand in less need of subsidies and assistance from the State whereas the poor and vulnerable have no resources to fall back upon and they require continued assistance. Consequently, fiscal adjustments and the bearing of burdens ought not to be generalised and applied across the board but must start with the top strata of the society,» he added.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian