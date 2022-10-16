MAJ Urges The Public To Continue Wearing Masks To Minimise Risk Of Contracting Covid-19

Entornointeligente.com /

The Medical Association of Jamaica continues to air concerns over the issue of mask wearing in public. MAJ Head Dr. Brian James says, based on his understanding there is no legal requirement for mask wearing in public spaces. Dr. James said there are some exceptions as some facilities insist that masks must be worn «in the hospital system, the Chief Medical Officer sends out a directive that there continues to be a mask mandate within the healthcare delivery system». Dr. James was quick to remind the public that the MAJ still holds the position that the heath authorities should have maintained a mask mandate. He’s therefore urging members of the public to continue wearing masks «..this Covid pandemic is not over and a reasonably good way of trying to mitigate the spread of Covid is to wear your mask». Some members of the public continue to raise concerns as well about lack of consistency regarding mask wearing at private and public institutions. The issue was raised by a caller during Health & Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton’s recent appearance on «Hotline» with host Emily Shields. However Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton was quick to reiterate that there is no mask mandate in effect at this time but some institutions may have a mask mandate for access to their facility.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com