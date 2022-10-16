16 octubre, 2022
Mundo

Live blog: Ukraine’s Donetsk region sees heavy fighting — Zelenskyy

34 segundos ago
live_blog_ukraines_donetsk_region_sees_heavy_fighting_m_zelenskyy.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Fighting has been particularly intense in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which make up the larger industrial Donbass, and the strategically important Kherson province in the south as the conflict rolls into 236th day. Russia is continuing its air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons. (Reuters Archive) Monday, October 17, 2022

Heavy fighting is going on around two towns in Ukraine's Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

«The key hot spots in Donetsk are Soledar and Bakhmut,» Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. «Very heavy fighting is going on there.»

The town of Bakhmut has been the next target of Russia's armed forces in their slow advance through the Donetsk region since taking the key industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July.

For live updates from Sunday (October 16), click  here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies
LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
113846