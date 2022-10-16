Live blog: Ukraine’s Donetsk region sees heavy fighting — Zelenskyy

Entornointeligente.com /

Fighting has been particularly intense in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which make up the larger industrial Donbass, and the strategically important Kherson province in the south as the conflict rolls into 236th day. Russia is continuing its air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons. (Reuters Archive) Monday, October 17, 2022

Heavy fighting is going on around two towns in Ukraine's Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

«The key hot spots in Donetsk are Soledar and Bakhmut,» Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. «Very heavy fighting is going on there.»

The town of Bakhmut has been the next target of Russia's armed forces in their slow advance through the Donetsk region since taking the key industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July.

