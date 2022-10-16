Girl battling leukaemia in remission, family grateful for assistance

Kelsey Cabralis, 12, is back home after receiving treatment for her Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) at Apollo Hospitals Delhi, India, and all signs point to her putting the disease behind her for good. Kelsey and her family are full of praise for those who donated to help her receive the life-saving treatment.
The family has since stopped accepting donations.
Cabralis was diagnosed with the aggressive and life-threatening form of blood cancer at just two and was fighting her third bout of the condition when she left for treatment in April 2022.
«Financially, the Lord provided and we thank God for everyone who contributed,» her great aunt Irma Sookoo said.
She said the family received a wealth of assistance from the Children’s Life Fund, corporate T&T, private citizens and AS Bryden and Sons where Kelsey’s mother works.
Her mother, Candice Moraldo said Kelsey underwent different types of chemotherapy and received a bone marrow transplant from her younger sister, Kianna Cabralis, 7, who was a perfect match.
«All her tests coming back negative, she’s in remission…her (sister’s) marrow is working perfectly in her,» Moraldo said.
Kianna said it felt «good» being able to donate her bone marrow to help her older sister, but said she is still recovering from the procedure.
When Kelsey returned home on October 9, her aunt said she still has some tests to be done.
«We just have some post medical followups that have to be done with Kelsey because we have to do tests privately here and then the results will be sent abroad, to India to her doctor,» Sookoo said.
Having overcome the financial and medical hurdles in Kelsey’s life, her family is now trying to salvage what they can of her education.
Her grandmother Sherma Moraldo said Kelsey, who battled the disease for significant periods of her life, lost a lot of time in the classroom.
Her most recent absence, she said, had them fearful.
«Kelsey attends Tunapuna Girls’ RC right, but because of this whole situation, she is supposed to be in Standard 4, even at the point where she originally got the second relapse. So we are now in mid-October so she has lost a whole month of school or more,» she said.
She said they will now have to write to the school’s principal to appeal for Kelsey to be deferred from writing the SEA exam until 2024.
«Kelsey is really, at a loss right now even though all her books are here, everything is in place for her to attend but at this point she can’t,» Moraldo said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian