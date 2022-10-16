De-risking: Its implications for foreign direct investment

Former Finance Minister KAREN NUNEZ-TESHEIRA and now a candidate for political leader of the ruling People’s National Movement, was invited to deliver an address on October 12, at the Russell Senate Office Building, Washington DC at the IMF/ World Bank Fall meetings.
The participants and stakeholders were from the African and Caribbean jurisdictions who operate either as representative of private sector or government interests.
Speaking at this forum is strictly by invitation, which involved selected speakers from the African and Caribbean regions.
Her speech, which we carry in full, focused on the impact of the de-risking of regional banks and its impact on local investment.
Many banks in the Caribbean are dealing with the issue of de-risking which leads to higher costs of doing business for ordinary citizens.
It is an honour to be here, addressing this august forum on one of the most critical topics impacting trade and, more importantly, economic development within the Caricom region.
In part, my former position as minister of finance in the government of T&T from 2007 to 2010 has ignited my objective this morning—that of addressing the topic of de-risking by international correspondent banks and its impact on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the Caricom region and T&T in particular.
Over time, the primary focus on the impact of de-risking in the Caribbean, and properly so, has concentrated mainly on the human toll on small, fragile, vulnerable economies such as ours—economies that are simultaneously battling global climate change and the strain it places on the tourism sector, directly affecting the livelihoods of many. And in the case of T&T, the volatility of the price of oil and gas, the mainstay of our economy.
A 2015 World Bank survey concluded that the Caribbean was one of the regions most impacted by the loss of Correspondent Banking Relationships (CBR).
This loss was mainly due to de-risking assuming high-priority consideration following the 2008 global financial crisis.
Research has shown that efficient and competitive foreign financial flows bolster economic growth and bring additional people into the financial system in a formal and transparent manner. Job creation, technology transfer and long-term capital movement are just a few ways economies in the Caribbean benefit because of FDI.
However in reassessing its cost /benefit risk exposure, the correspondent international banking system has become increasingly sensitive to reputational risks and the imposition of significant fines for non-compliance with correspondent-related banking regulations including the US bank secrecy laws and anti-money laundering legislation.
Correspondent bank transactions such as money transfers through wire transfers, check clearing, currency exchange, credit card transactions and international trade of goods and services are now being placed at increasing risk for the local respondent banking sector.
According to the 2016 UN Eclacstudy, the introduction of the Know Your Customer requirement has played no small part in international banks assessing the risk-benefit of doing business with our local banks, which appears to increasingly dominate the Caricom landscape.
At the same time, international banks are moving out or reducing their presence in the region.
One of the main rationales for the increase in regulations and monitoring with its associated costs has been centred-around tax evasion, money laundering and financing of terrorism and the weak compliance and implementation of the AML laws in many countries within the region.
This is of particular concern to our region, as we remain largely dependent on international trade and FDI. Therefore, the loss of CBRs, a direct result of de-risking, represents a real and present threat to our economies—potentially creating significant barriers to investment inflows and hindering the repatriation of reinvested earnings, critical assurances for any foreign direct investor.
According to a 2018 UN Eclac study, de-risking poses a real threat to foreign direct investment, whether in developing Export Free Zones and other initiatives from reputable and internationally recognised institutions for whom the main drivers include transparency and accountability, not solely profit.
In 2017, a T&T Central Bank presentation noted that the private members’ clubs that operate as unregulated casinos are becoming unbanked due to the closure of several bank accounts from 2014 to 2015. To date, T&T remains on the EU blacklist.
So for small, vulnerable economies such as ours, the relatively small number of banks and their dominance in our economies has had a paradoxical impact—creating expansion opportunities but increasing the risk of losing correspondent banking services.
De-risking has now taken centre stage. It threatens our economies’ sustainable socio-economic development and ability to attract foreign direct investment opportunities. Ironically, it facilitates the very threat de-risking is intended to mitigate -driving financial transactions into the unregulated, shadowy underground economy.
Our anti-money laundering laws intended to address the plague of money laundering and its associated illegal activities have simply been ineffective Who of any significance in this shadowy underworld has been arrested?
To what extent has crime and criminality been abated and the perception of corruption reduced? And more recently, our country’s involvement in human trafficking? Judging by the results, our real issue is the enforcement of the law.
I take no pleasure in making these disclosures. Still, if not confronted and addressed, FDI opportunities will continue to bypass T&T, furthering a negative trend that has been in evidence for many years- affecting our ability to create high value jobs, increase meaningful global exports, expand our economy and develop our people. This is particularly relevant to compliance with AML/CFT framework legislation and regulations. The question is: how can T&T transition without sound governance?
Looking out at the members of this forum this morning, I believe there is a shared passion for maximising the positive relationship between the USA and T&T and our regional partners to work in unison with the US government towards achieving a shared vision of increased economic stability, financial equity and national security.
Finally, I give you the undertaking to work assiduously with the USA government towards minimising, if not erasing, the threat de-risking poses to FDI–to reinvigorate our people’s aspirations, for if we do not, these aspirations will remain just that – -never to become the reality to which our citizens should not be unnecessarily and unreasonably deprived.
