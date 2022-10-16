Dancehall artiste Shaneil Muir collapses due to exhaustion

Entornointeligente.com /

Dancehall artiste Shaneil Muir collapsed today in her home city of Montego Bay while at the A&B Complex on Market Street.

A statement from Muir’s management said she was taken to urgent care at GWest, where she was assessed and sent on seven days of leave due to stress-related symptoms and exhaustion, which led to the collapse.

The Talk Truth entertainer was billed to perform at Shades Pon Di Beach today in Ocho Rios and Cups Up in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday. She apologised to fans and the promoters of both events.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com