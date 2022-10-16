Chinese cyclist Guo Yufang wins bronze at track worlds

Entornointeligente.com /

Gold medallist France’s Taky Marie-Divine Kouame celebrates on the podium after winning the Women’s 500m Time Trial alongside silver medallist Germany’s Emma Hinze and bronze medallist China’s Guo Yufang. [Photo/Agencies] PARIS — Chinese rider Guo Yufang finished with a bronze medal in the women’s 500m time trial at the UCI Track World Championships here on Saturday, securing the second medal for Team China at the tournament.

France’s 20-year-old Marie-Divine Kouame took the gold at 32.835 seconds, 0.216 ahead of German Emma Hinze and 0.379 faster than Guo.

Germany’s Franziska Brausse, who was second in Roubaix 12 months ago and third in Berlin in 2020, finally turned the medal’s color to gold in the women’s individual pursuit.

«It was bronze, then silver, so today it had to be gold. It was a super hard fight to get this jersey and the gold medal,» said Brausse, who pipped New Zealand’s Bryony Botha in the final held at the velodrome near Paris which will be used for the 2024 Olympics.

Britain’s Josie Knight claimed bronze ahead of Brausse’s compatriot Mieke Kroeger.

Earlier on Saturday, Belgian pair Lotte Kopecky and Shari Bossuyt edged France’s Clara Copponi and Valentine Fortin to clinch the women’s madison title.

