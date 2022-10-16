Attorney represents herself in court in medical negligence claim

The court hearing for medical negligence and personal injuries claim filed by an attorney, who is the patient, comes up for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Kevin Ramcharan in the Port-of-Spain High Court.
Attorney at Law Cherry Ann Rajkumar suffered injuries and has reports from five experts to support her claim of medical negligence against several defendants.
Rajkumar claims damages for injuries she sustained on June 11 2018. She had been sent by her doctor to a medical facility to conduct a head CT Scan for headaches, a routine and safe procedure for patients; instead, she reportedly began suffering from «Acute Radiation Syndrome.»
Her medical expert has concluded that she suffered ARS, an acute illness caused by irradiation of the entire body (or most of the body) by a high dose of penetrating radiation in a very short period of time, usually a matter of minutes. The major cause of this syndrome is the depletion of immature parenchymal stem cells in specific tissues. People who suffered from ARS are the survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs, according to the medical expert.
The attorney claimed she has been left partially disabled and unable to resume her day-to-day activities.
Russell Martineau SC, Hobson’s Law Firm, Michael Quamina and the Office of the Attorney General are representing the Defendants while the Claimant represents herself as a Claimant Litigant.
In 2019, three of the defendants in question sued Rajkumar for defamation.
