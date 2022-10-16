Attorney represents herself in court in medical negligence claim

Entornointeligente.com /

The court hear­ing for med­ical neg­li­gence and per­son­al in­juries claim filed by an at­tor­ney, who is the pa­tient, comes up for hear­ing on Tues­day be­fore Jus­tice Kevin Ram­cha­ran in the Port-of-Spain High Court.

At­tor­ney at Law Cher­ry Ann Ra­jku­mar suf­fered in­juries and has re­ports from five ex­perts to sup­port her claim of med­ical neg­li­gence against sev­er­al de­fen­dants.

Ra­jku­mar claims dam­ages for in­juries she sus­tained on June 11 2018. She had been sent by her doc­tor to a med­ical fa­cil­i­ty to con­duct a head CT Scan for headaches, a rou­tine and safe pro­ce­dure for pa­tients; in­stead, she re­port­ed­ly be­gan suf­fer­ing from «Acute Ra­di­a­tion Syn­drome.»

Her med­ical ex­pert has con­clud­ed that she suf­fered ARS, an acute ill­ness caused by ir­ra­di­a­tion of the en­tire body (or most of the body) by a high dose of pen­e­trat­ing ra­di­a­tion in a very short pe­ri­od of time, usu­al­ly a mat­ter of min­utes. The ma­jor cause of this syn­drome is the de­ple­tion of im­ma­ture parenchy­mal stem cells in spe­cif­ic tis­sues. Peo­ple who suf­fered from ARS are the sur­vivors of the Hi­roshi­ma and Na­gasa­ki atom­ic bombs, ac­cord­ing to the med­ical ex­pert.

The at­tor­ney claimed she has been left par­tial­ly dis­abled and un­able to re­sume her day-to-day ac­tiv­i­ties.

Rus­sell Mar­tineau SC, Hob­son’s Law Firm, Michael Quam­i­na and the Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al are rep­re­sent­ing the De­fen­dants while the Claimant rep­re­sents her­self as a Claimant Lit­i­gant.

In 2019, three of the de­fen­dants in ques­tion sued Ra­jku­mar for defama­tion.

