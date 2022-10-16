Appliance Store In St. Elizabeth Robbed

Entornointeligente.com /

An appliance store in Santa Cruz St. Elizabeth was the scene of an armed robbery Friday afternoon. According to police reports, shortly before closing time Friday, two men posing as customers entered Dolphin Appliance Store at Phillips Plaza in Santa Cruz. Its reported that both men pulled firearms and ordered store employees to lie on the floor. The men then demanded cash from the operator. The store owner handed over cash estimated at six hundred thousand dollars and also jewellery, valued at five hundred thousand dollars The two robbers then fled on foot. Investigators say at the time of the robbery one suspect was dressed in a light blue shirt, blue jeans and a cap. He’s of fair complexion, slim build and about six feet . The other suspect is of dark complexion, sporting a plaited hairstyle and dressed in dark coloured clothing and a cap.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com