Abdulah: Stick break in Govt ears

Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader, David Abdulah, believes the government is suffering from a case of «stick break in their ears.»
He said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley ignored a template for pursuing matters of corruption he and two former Attorney Generals gave him when he assumed office in 2015, the consequence of which, Abdulah said, will fall on taxpayers.
During a press conference on Sunday, Abdulah said along with himself, the Prime Minister was offered the template for pursuing these matters by former UNC Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and former PNM Attorney General John Jeremie. At the helm of the ignored advice, he said, was for an independent special prosecutor to be appointed and funded to chase after corruption allegations.
«They would have then, whoever the special prosecutor was, would then have been responsible for getting the information and evidence and on the basis of that, providing the police and the DPP with the evidence to charge or not to charge persons,» he said.
Abdulah said special prosecutors were appointed at least twice before, Desmond Allum, SC, to pursue corruption allegations in the Scott Drug Report, and Karl Hudson-Phillips, QC, for what became known as the Piarco Airport fiasco. He said this approach should have been employed in treating with the latest alleged corruption fiasco involving former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and attorneys Gerald Ramdeen and Vincent Nelson, KC.
«And it would not have only related to Vincent Nelson. It would have related to other matters that allegations of corruption and bid rigging were swirling around. But stick break in their ears and they didn’t follow that advice.»
He said now that the advice was disregarded, both the accused in the matter where Nelson was expected to testify will «get off scot-free.»
«Taxpayers’ money may have been corruptly taken before, we don’t know, but if it was corruptly taken—we lost money that way as taxpayers…and then we paying money to try to pursue legal battles and those legal battles have hit a dead end at the moment. Maybe they could be resumed but at the moment they have hit a dead end and we are paying out money as a result of that,» he said.
«So, we losing both ways and this is unacceptable and is the result of a Government that does not listen to good advice.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian