Vaz Suggests Modernising Post Offices Amid Rise In Online Shopping

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Science and Technology Daryl Vaz has highlighted a need to modernise and reopen post offices across Jamaica in light of the rapid increase in online shopping. Speaking Thursday at the reopening of the Central Sorting Office on South Camp Road, Mr. Vaz said technology has opened up significant possibilities for the inclusion of information and communications technology (ICT) in postal services. He noted that post offices are important because they provide a link between the digital and the physical space, delivering products bought in the boom of e-commerce. Minister Vaz said a consultant has been identified to assist the government in modernising the postal service. «The move to transform the postal service is not just a local but a global one. New technologies are changing the way postal services are delivered to customers and we must adapt and meet these new realities,» Mr. Vaz admitted. He acknowledged that several post offices across Jamaica have been closed, but said he hoped to see renewed efforts to reopen as many as possible, especially in rural areas, so people can take advantage of what they have to offer.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com