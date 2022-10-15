Stage set for Party congress

Entornointeligente.com /

Preparatory work for landmark meeting, including approval of agenda, completed as world watches

Xi Jinping presides over a preparatory meeting for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on Saturday. JU PENG/XINHUA The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is set to open at 10 am on Sunday amid global attention to the weeklong meeting — the nation’s most important political event this year — during which the Party’s road map for the next five years and beyond will be unveiled.

A preparatory meeting for the 20th CPC National Congress was held on Saturday afternoon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi Jinping presided over the meeting.

A list of 22 members of the delegate credentials committee, a list of 243 members of the presidium of the congress and the agenda of the congress were approved at the meeting.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com