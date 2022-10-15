Self-reform key to CPC’s long-term governance

Entornointeligente.com /

The spirit of self-reform has been key for the Communist Party of China to stay pure and vigorous, a spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said on Saturday.

Sun Yeli, the spokesman, made the remark in response to a question – How can the CPC ensure long-term governance – at a news conference in Beijing.

The same question was brought to the CPC over 70 years ago. At that time, Chairman Mao Zedong’s answer was to let the people supervise the government. Now, based on the Party’s continuous struggles, especially the experience in the new era, General Secretary Xi Jinping has offered the second answer: the Party’s self-reform, Sun said.

«The CPC has been committed to self-reform. That’s the source of its youthful vigor,» he said, revealing that the secret that the Party can be able to have greater vitality lies in its commitment to upholding truth, correcting errors and its courage to confront problems and reform itself.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has upheld and strengthened the Party’s overall leadership, underscored the Party’s self-supervision and rigorous self-governance, he said.

Meanwhile, relentless efforts have also been made to tackle formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance and to fight corruption, he added.

