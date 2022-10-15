Rusty for Heroes Day Stakes

Entornointeligente.com /

RUSTY has always had POSITIVE ID’s ticket, even in route races, beating him at nine furlongs and 25 yards last December, leaving the closer among non-winners-of-two races.

After graduating from non-winners-of-two in January with a mile victory over HEAVENLY GLITTER, it took POSITIVE ID seven months to win a non-winner of three, bullying the same filly at a distance in his favour, pulling clear to win by nine and a quarter lengths.

Renewing rivalry with a sharpened RUSTY at a mile in Monday’s Heroes Day Stakes, POSITIVE ID will have trouble keeping pace when the accelerators are pressed at the half-mile marker.

Even though it took RUSTY nine months to conquer non-winners-of-three, it should be noted that he had gone off on a four-month break, returning in April after beating HEAVENLY GLITTER and POSITIVE ID last December.

RUSTY’s April run among non-threes was followed by a second four-month lay-up, returning up in class among non-fours, placing a respectable fourth behind SWEET MAJESTY, POSITIVE ID and REGAL AND ROYAL.

