Ronald Sanders | Support for Juan Guaidó has dwindled

At the height of Donald Trump’s presidency of the United States (US) when, on January 23, 2019, he anointed Juan Guaidó as the «interim president» of Venezuela, as much as 50 countries joined him in a folly that persisted until October 6.

Juan Guaidó was never the «interim president» of Venezuela. He never had the power or authority to change anything within Venezuela, and he certainly was not in control of a government in Venezuela that could negotiate with any government in the world. Guaidó’s «interim presidency» was a fiction from its beginning, largely concocted by President Trump’s re-election campaign team whose eyes were tightly focussed on votes of the Cuban-Venezuelan exiled community in Florida.

Emphasis was placed on the Organization of American States (OAS) where, traditionally, the US government has exerted considerable influence over the 35-nation membership. Note that the OAS Secretariat continues to count Cuba as one of its members, even though Cuba was effectively suspended in January 1962, and it rejected a June 2009 OAS resolution, which ended Cuba’s exclusion from the organisation and invited the Cuban government to request participation after a «process of dialogue».

BACKGROUND The background is as follows: On April 27, 2017, the government of Venezuela denounced the OAS Charter and announced its withdrawal from membership of the OAS with effect two years later on April 27, 2019, as required by the charter. In August 2017, a constituent national assembly was elected in Venezuela to draft a new constitution. The election was disputed within and outside of Venezuela. However, The Democratic Unity Roundtable – the opposition – boycotted the election, claiming that the Constituent Assembly was «a trick to keep the incumbent ruling party in power». Since the opposition did not participate in the election, the incumbent Great Patriotic Pole, dominated by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, won almost all the seats in the Assembly by default.

On August 8, 2017, eleven member states of the OAS formed ‘The Lima Group’ whose stated purpose was «to address the critical situation in Venezuela and explore ways to contribute to the restoration of democracy in that country through a peaceful and negotiated solution». They also made their partisanship very clear, by stating, «Their decision not to recognize the National Constituent Assembly, nor the acts emanating from it, due to its illegitimate nature» and «Their full support and solidarity with the National Assembly, democratically elected».

