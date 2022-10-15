Presidium of 20th CPC National Congress holds first meeting

Entornointeligente.com /

Xi Jinping delivers an important speech at the first meeting of the presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct 15, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua] BEIJING — The presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its first meeting on Saturday afternoon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping attended the meeting and delivered an important speech.

Presided over by Wang Huning, secretary-general of the congress, the meeting approved a list of 46 members of the standing committee of the presidium including Xi.

Subsequently, Xi presided over the meeting, which proceeded with other items on the agenda. Ding Xuexiang, Chen Xi, Guo Shengkun and Huang Kunming were approved as deputy secretaries-general of the congress.

A report on the examination of delegates’ qualifications by the delegate credentials committee was adopted at the meeting.

