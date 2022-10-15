New CPC leadership to meet press: spokesperson

Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING – Members of the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will meet Chinese and foreign journalists after the conclusion of the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, a spokesperson said Saturday.

The 20th CPC Central Committee will hold its first plenary session after the 20th CPC National Congress is closed, Sun Yeli, spokesperson for the congress, said at a press conference.

