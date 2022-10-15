15 octubre, 2022
Mundo

Man killed in Manchester fight over debt, suspect arrested

2 mins ago
A suspect remains in custody over the killing of a 39-year-old landscaper following a fight over a debt in Manchester. 

The incident happened on Thursday. 

The deceased has been identified as Kevin Neil, otherwise called ‘Catfish’, of Top Three Chains district in Manchester. 

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., Neil was at a shop when a man confronted him about money allegedly owed to him. The sum reportedly owed is not clear. 

An argument ensued and the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab Neil in the upper body.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

