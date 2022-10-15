Man Accused Of Shooting At Police Charged After Being Held At Airport

Entornointeligente.com /

A man who fled Jamaica after firing at the police two years ago, was taken into custody after arriving at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA). The police say 26-year-old Akeem Thomas, of Payton Place in Kingston, was arrested last month. It’s reported that on March 23, 2020, lawmen were on an operation when they approached Mr. Thomas’ house. Mr. Thomas and two men reportedly opened fire at the police team before fleeing. Two high powered weapons – a shotgun and an M16 rifle – were seized during the operation. Mr. Thomas has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an identification parade.

