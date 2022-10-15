Letter of the Day | Time to clean up remnants of carnage

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Even without the presentation of empirical evidence, it would be difficult to debunk the argument of a correlation between antisocial behaviour in the Jamaican society today and what is being inculcated in the minds of youngsters through music. The enticement to immorality and barbarism has no veneer or equivocation.

It is difficult to understand how we expect to be hammering this level of violence and criminality into the minds of impressionable youngsters, as normal behaviour, without expecting enactment. It is unimaginable that we expected a different outcome to our voyage to the bottom of the pit.

Our youngsters are even more susceptible to the moral carnage being enunciated in what purports to be music, as a result of the breakdown in family values and the absence of unattachment to structure and order in their early lives. Many of our children today were first introduced to order when they entered the classroom, and we expect adherence to establishment. Unfortunately, it does not work that way.

The ban on the certified trash being amplified over licensed broadcast media should not stop there. All forms of public broadcast of the nastiness, including on public transportation and at entertainment events, should be banned and vigorously prosecuted. And, in this context, it is an opportune time to review and actively enforce the Noise Abatement Act. It is time to clean up the remnants of the carnage.

