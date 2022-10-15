KC, St George’s clash at Stadium East

Entornointeligente.com /

After a three-week wait, Kingston College and St George’s College finally get to lock horns against each other in an ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup clash with second-round implications this afternoon at Stadium East field at 3 p.m.

The ‘North Street Derby’, the most anticipated Group A fixture, was scheduled for September 24, but was postponed because of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. Since the postponement both teams have won their last four games with KC securing their second-round place thanks to an 8-0 win over Waterford on Monday. St George’s took one step closer towards the next round with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Calabar.

KC’s form coming into the derby is strong, with the team winning seven games and scoring 37 goals so far this season. While head coach Raymond Watson said that they are facing their neighbours at the right time, he is also cognisant of the need to preserve the health of the squad with the title run in mind.

«Now, we probably have to be resting players as we look to prevent injuries and all of those things,» Watson said. Among those that will be missing out are midfielder Rajae Taylor and forward Jaheem Johnson with Darnel Edwards a game time decision.

Although dealing with those circumstances, Watson said that it hasn’t lessened the expectations of himself and of his players for the game, anticipating going toe to toe with a St George’s coaching staff led by Neville Bell known for throwing a curve ball or two.

