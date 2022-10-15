Josh Andy talks fashion, travel and content creation

Entornointeligente.com /

Josh Andy is a digital creator, travel enthusiast, entrepreneur and fashionista. Between frequent-flyer miles, showcasing jaw-dropping stock, running a business, recording, production and strutting on the world’s runways, there’s an undeniable aura that invites others to follow her inspiring journey.

For as long as she could remember, Andy had dreamt of becoming a movie star someday. She even wrote in her diary that, after the very first pay cheque she earned, she would buy a camera and invest in her online career. «Let’s just say that, to date, the dream just has not left my bones. When I saw the positive feedback I got from my viewers after posting my first TikTok video a year ago, I quickly realised this dream could eventually become my reality, so I did not hesitate to pursue it,» she told Saturday Living .

As a lifestyle content creator, her job allows her to be herself. I «get up every day and be myself, record it and share it with an audience. In a synopsis, that’s pretty much what it’s about». She went on to extend her content to YouTube, sharing her journeys and fashion hauls for the world to see.

EARLY DAYS Growing up, Andy’s mother would go above and beyond to provide for her and her older sister. Recounting nothing but good memories, she shared a wish to do it all over again. When it came to feeding the mind, education played a very vital role in fostering rational and logical thinking. Although she endured sleepless nights in university, the former student is grateful for the knowledge and experience.

Now a content creator, she also owns and operates an online lifestyle store called Shop Majesty. Since 2015, the budding entrepreneur, a sixth former at the time, was always seeking ways to make money. There, she came up with the idea to supply aspects of her lifestyle to others. «I stocked phone cases, faux jewellery and temporary tattoos. That was my ‘lifestyle’ at the time.»

