Highlights from the 20th CPC National Congress news conference

Sun Yeli (second from left), spokesman for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, speaks during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday afternoon, Oct 15, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua] Sun Yeli, the spokesman for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday afternoon. Here are some highlights:

New CPC leadership to meet press

Members of the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee will meet Chinese and foreign journalists after the conclusion of the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, Sun said.

The 20th CPC Central Committee will hold its first plenary session after the 20th CPC National Congress is closed, Sun said. ( Read more )

Agenda set for the congress

The congress will open at 10 am on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and conclude on Oct 22, Sun said.

Delegates will hear and examine a report submitted by the 19th CPC Central Committee, examine a work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and deliberate and adopt an amendment to the Party’s Constitution, he said.

The delegates will also elect the Party’s 20th Central Committee and its 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, he said. ( Read more )

