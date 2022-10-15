Editorial | Kingston – a traffic nightmare

Entornointeligente.com /

Traffic movement and its organisation tell a story about a society. When the traffic system is properly organised, more people have access to better jobs, educational opportunities, and facilities such as healthcare and leisure. A well-thought-out spatial plan provides the requisite support for the country’s economic and social development.

On the other hand, social order and safety are seriously compromised when our transportation system is marred by traffic snarls and gridlock. The pollution spewed from cars is one of the least considered consequences. As well, people are late for work and others are likely to miss appointments.

Kingston, at this time, offers a special example of weak spatial planning, evidenced by the fact that there are various intersections in the nation’s capital where motorists have dispensed with traffic regulation, replacing it with aggression in an environment where ‘might is right’.

These drivers are highly predictable. They are unlikely to adhere to the seatbelt rule, will cut through petrol stations, will create additional lanes, will overtake on the right, and might be driving while talking on their phones or after having had too many drinks, the kind of recklessness that endangers other people’s lives.

For its part, the commuting public has felt the pain of this nightmare, having to spend hours to get public transport. Some complain that they languish at bus stops for up to three hours in the mornings and again in the evenings. That adds up to 30 hours in a five-day workweek. Mass transportation is woefully inadequate. So, increasingly, people are turning to private means to get them to where they want to go.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com