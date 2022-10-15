China warns of security to its citizens in Ukraine

Entornointeligente.com /

China called on its citizens still in Ukraine to strengthen security precautions and evacuate the country given the severe security situation within Ukraine on Saturday.

The appeal was made by the Foreign Ministry and China’s embassy in Ukraine in a news release.

China’s embassy in Ukraine will assist in organizing the evacuation and transfer of personnel in need. Those in Ukraine should contact the embassy as soon as possible and register their personal information. People who voluntarily evacuate and transfer by themselves are asked to report to the diplomatic mission.

