Cali P and JuJu Rogers ‘Stand Up’ for rebel music

LowLow Records principal and multi-instrumentalist Thilo ‘TEKA’ Jacks is on a high, having been able to connect long-time collaborator, reggae artiste Cali P and Germany-born rapper JuJu Rogers on a revolutionary single.

«It was an honour to have the track being brought to life by the two artistes,» said TEKA in an interview with The Gleaner .

He added, «I’ve been following their musical journeys for years and, production-wise, the focus has for long been about bringing the worlds of reggae, dancehall and hip hop together – just like Cali and JuJu have been successful in doing with their music.»

Based in Berlin, TEKA is also instinctively influenced by the sounds of underground music from the earlier era of jazz, and then by the crossover period when there was a rise in punk and rock bands. He also shared that, with a mother who often travelled to countries across Africa and would bring music back home, he could not ignore the calling of traditional African drums and other percussion instruments.

«She was the person who exposed me to the sounds of Miriam Makeba, who was not only powerful in her music but in her actions as a civil rights activist. That was my first impression of their mainstream and to know what is rhythm, with singing and languages – it’s not a strong memory, obviously, but it has influenced me,» TEKA said.

