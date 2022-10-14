UK PM Pulls Another U-turn On Tax Cuts

Entornointeligente.com /

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced another U-turn in her government’s tax-cut plan, in an effort to reassure financial markets. Ms Truss says she will reverse her plan to scrap an increase in corporation tax and admits the government’s mini-budget had gone faster and further than many expected. It comes after the PM sacked her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and replaced him with former health and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt. Kwarteng lost his job just three weeks after he announced unfunded tax cuts that triggered financial turmoil.

