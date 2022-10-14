Two Killed In Separate Westmoreland Incidents

Entornointeligente.com /

A bike taxi operator and a female shop owner were shot dead in separate incidents in Westmoreland on Thursday. Another person was shot and injured. The first shooting happened in the morning in Grange Hill. It’s reported that 30-year-old Kirk Wilson, otherwise called Scrappy was driving his bike taxi with a passenger when they were attacked by a man armed with a gun. Mr. Wilson and the passenger were shot. The gunman escaped. Mr. Wilson who lost control of the motorcycle was found beside the vehicle with bullet wounds to the head and upper body. The passenger was wounded in his arms. They were taken to hospital, where Mr. Wilson was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, about 9:45 Thursday night, 28-year-old Chantal Hunter, a shop owner of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar, was among a group of people at a candle lighting ceremony when gunshots were heard. When the shooting subsided, it was discovered that Ms Hunter had been shot in the face. She died at hospital. The candle lighting ceremony was for a murder victim.

