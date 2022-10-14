T&TEC testing new engine control system at the Cove Power Station

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion will be test­ing a new en­gine con­trol sys­tem which has been in­stalled as part of the up­grade/re­place­ment of an ob­so­lete sys­tem at the Cove Pow­er Sta­tion.

These tests will be done on Oc­to­ber 16th from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from T& TEC, the work does not ne­ces­si­tate any planned out­ages to cus­tomers, how­ev­er in the un­like­ly event that an emer­gency out­age is re­quired, the Com­mis­sion has sys­tems in place to re­store the sup­ply to cus­tomers in the short­est pos­si­ble time.

Ad­di­tion­al­ly, the plant man­u­fac­tur­er’s rep­re­sen­ta­tives who are over­see­ing the test­ing will be on-site to mit­i­gate any un­fore­seen sit­u­a­tions should they arise

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com