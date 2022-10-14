T&TEC testing new engine control system at the Cove Power Station

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission will be testing a new engine control system which has been installed as part of the upgrade/replacement of an obsolete system at the Cove Power Station.
These tests will be done on October 16th from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM.
According to a press release from T& TEC, the work does not necessitate any planned outages to customers, however in the unlikely event that an emergency outage is required, the Commission has systems in place to restore the supply to customers in the shortest possible time.
Additionally, the plant manufacturer’s representatives who are overseeing the testing will be on-site to mitigate any unforeseen situations should they arise
