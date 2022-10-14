T&T Sued For Billions Of Dollars Over Aluminum Smelter Plant Cancellation

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and Tobago Government has been hit with a TT$2.5 billion or US$380 million claim from a group of Chinese contractors of an aluminum smelter plant as a result of the cancellation of the project in 2010. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the People’s Partnership government headed by Kamla Persad Bissessar had improperly shut down the project. Alutrint and the China National Machinery and Equipment Import and Export Corp signed an agreement in 2005 to build a US $540 million aluminium complex that would have produced 125,000 tonnes per year Alutrint was a joint venture between the NGC and the Sural Group of Venezuela.

