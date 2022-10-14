T&T: Independent Senator Tells Govt To Grant Citizens Access To Guns

Entornointeligente.com /

Independent Senator Varma Deyalsingh is calling on the government of Trinidad & Tobago to grant citizens more Firearm User’s Licenses (FUL) to help them protect themselves from being sitting ducks for bandits, as more and more home invasions are reported around the country.

Speaking during yesterday’s 2023 Budget debate in the Senate, Deyalsingh, who is also a psychiatrist, said the country was plagued by mental health issues that were caused by excessive crime.

He said he believed this could be solved if citizens were allowed to take control of their lives by arming themselves.

Mr. Deyalsingh argued that a caring government would allow people to get Firearm User’s Licenses to protect themselves.

His call comes two weeks after Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced a 100 per cent increase in Firearm User Licenses fees and said the Government intends to restrict citizens from accessing weapons and ammunition.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com