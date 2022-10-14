Police recover stolen vehicle

A KIA Sportage vehicle belonging to a Macoya man which was taken away at gunpoint yesterday morning, was found hours later in the car-park of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
The 29-year-old victim of Rose Avenue, was seated in the vehicle around 12.20 am on October 14, when he was accosted by two armed men and ordered out.
As the men drove off, the victim raised an alarm and alerted police.
Investigating officers later tracked the vehicle to the hospital’s car park, where it was found locked and intact.
It was later wrecked to the Tunapuna Police Station to be processed.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian