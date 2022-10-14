Police recover stolen vehicle

Entornointeligente.com /

A KIA Sportage ve­hi­cle be­long­ing to a Ma­coya man which was tak­en away at gun­point yes­ter­day morn­ing, was found hours lat­er in the car-park of the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope.

The 29-year-old vic­tim of Rose Av­enue, was seat­ed in the ve­hi­cle around 12.20 am on Oc­to­ber 14, when he was ac­cost­ed by two armed men and or­dered out.

As the men drove off, the vic­tim raised an alarm and alert­ed po­lice.

In­ves­ti­gat­ing of­fi­cers lat­er tracked the ve­hi­cle to the hos­pi­tal’s car park, where it was found locked and in­tact.

It was lat­er wrecked to the Tu­na­puna Po­lice Sta­tion to be processed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

