Nicki Minaj Slams Grammys After Super Freaky Girl Moved To Pop Category

Entornointeligente.com /

Rapper Nicki Minaj is criticizing The Recording Academy for moving her hit single «Super Freaky Girl» from the Grammy rap category, into the pop category, though she is rapping on the single. In a rant on social media the Trinidadian star said the decision is a contradiction, adding that rapper Latto’s pop-leaning «Big Energy» single, should have been treated the same. It was also noted the MC Hammer’s «U Can’t Touch This, which won the best rap solo performance Grammy back in 1991, also samples Rick James’ «Super Freak.» Minaj claimed that unnamed power players had an agenda, as there is a concerted effort to give other artists accolades they really don’t deserve. She added that placing her in the same category as Harry Styles and Adele is unfair and gives her «less of a chance to win» Minaj’s «Super Freaky Girl» has become a mainstream hit, reaching number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August. Nominees for the 2023 Grammys will be announced on November 15, and the live telecast will air on February 5, 2023. Voting for the first round of nominees ends on October 23.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com