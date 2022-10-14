New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger

Entornointeligente.com /

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, according to a report released Friday.

The United Nations World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization said unrelenting crises have trapped Haitians «in a cycle of growing desperation, without access to food, fuel, markets, jobs and public services, bringing the country to a standstill.»

The Cite Soleil district of the capital, Port-au-Prince, where violence has increased as armed gangs vie for control, is facing the most urgent need for humanitarian assistance, they said.

The report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, which is a global partnership of 15 UN agencies and international humanitarian groups, paints a grim picture of escalating hunger in Latin the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country,

The partnership uses five categories of food security, from Phase 1 in which people have enough to eat to Phase 5 in which households have an extreme lack of food and face famine, starvation, death and destitution. The 19,000 people in Cite Soleil are now in the latter group, the report said.

