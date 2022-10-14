Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 85.47 -3.64 -4.08% Brent Crude • 10 mins 91.49 -3.08 -3.26% Murban Crude • 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77% Natural Gas • 10 mins 6.429 -0.312 -4.63% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.621 -0.083 -3.06% Louisiana Light • 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11% Bonny Light • 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88% Opec Basket • 2 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87% Mars US • 2 days 85.46 -2.04 -2.33% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.621 -0.083 -3.06%

Marine • 2 days 90.73 -1.55 -1.68% Murban • 2 days 93.96 -2.30 -2.39% Iran Heavy • 2 days 88.11 -1.19 -1.33% Basra Light • 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 95.19 +1.02 +1.08% Bonny Light • 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88% Girassol • 2 days 94.52 +0.92 +0.98% Opec Basket • 2 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Canadian Crude Index • 8 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28% Western Canadian Select • 11 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79% Canadian Condensate • 11 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06% Premium Synthetic • 11 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10% Sweet Crude • 11 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17% Peace Sour • 11 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26% Light Sour Blend • 11 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 11 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01% Central Alberta • 11 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09% Giddings • 2 days 79.25 +1.75 +2.26% ANS West Coast • 3 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51% West Texas Sour • 2 days 84.14 +1.84 +2.24% Eagle Ford • 2 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09% Kansas Common • 53 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 2 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins New President And PM-Designate Spark Unrest Concerns In Iraq 55 mins U.S. Energy Bills See Largest Rise In Decades—More Pain To Come 2 hours Russia Protests After Being Booted From Nord Stream Investigation 3 hours Norway Investigates Drone Threat At Natural Gas Processing Plant 4 hours Russia Suggests A Price Cap On U.S. LNG 5 hours India Looks To Diversify Its Oil Imports Following OPEC+ Cut 8 hours Refinery Strikes Continue In France As Union Rejects Pay Rise Offer 9 hours Japan’s Government Will Buy LNG If Private Companies Can’t Afford To 10 hours Germany: Our Energy Bailout Isn’t Selfish 11 hours Japan Considers Extending Its 60-Year Limit On Nuclear Power Plants 23 hours Angela Merkel Justifies Disastrous Energy Policy With Russia 24 hours Spain Withdraws From European Energy Treaty Over Climate Concerns 1 day UN Resolution Condemns Russia’s «Illegal Annexation» Of Ukraine Regions 1 day France Sends Germany Natural Gas To Ease Its Energy Crisis 1 day Czech General: NATO And Russia Have Never Been Closer To Armed Conflict 1 day Europe’s Fuel Supply Fears Worsen As Major Refinery Malfunctions 1 day Russia’s Oil Revenues Drop To The Lowest Level This Year 1 day BlackRock Is Ready To Invest In U.S. Energy Pipelines 1 day Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles 2 days Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build 2 days Global Nickel Supply Shifts Into Surplus 2 days Putin Suggests Creation Of European Gas Hub In Turkey 2 days Putin: All Energy Infrastructure «Under Threat» Following Pipeline Explosion 2 days OPEC Raised Oil Production In September But Remained Below Target 2 days Biden: Putin «Totally Miscalculated» Ukraine Invasion 2 days Putin Claims Russia Could Send Natural Gas To Europe Via Nord Stream 2 2 days Leak Halts Russian Oil Flow To Germany, Officials Say Sabotage Not Suspected 2 days China’s Oil Imports Climbed In September But Remained Below 2021 Levels 2 days The UK Energy Industry Is On Edge About A Potential Profit Cap 2 days Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face Consequences For OPEC+ Decision 2 days IMF Recession Warning Deals Blow To Oil Prices 3 days French Refinery Strikes Worsen As France Moves To Call Back Essential Workers 3 days White House Leaves Door Open For Additional SPR Releases 3 days Researchers Develop Lithium Battery With 40% More Energy Density 3 days U.S. Officials Promised Saudis It Wouldn’t Let Oil Market Collapse 3 days EU Eyes November Deal To Tackle Runaway Gas Prices 3 days Israel And Lebanon Reach Historic Agreement That Unlocks Oil And Gas Reserves 3 days Soaring Energy Costs Could Cripple Europe’s Car Manufacturing Industry 3 days Biden Is Re-Evaluating Relations With Saudi Arabia Following The OPEC+ Cut 3 days LNG Freight Rates Hit Record High As Europe Races To Secure Gas 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 3 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 9 days Wind droughts 20 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables. 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course? 6 days «Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy» by Alex Kimani 9 days «False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more» – NEWS in 28 minutes 9 days Australian power prices go insane 11 days «»Green» Energy Is a Scam. It Isn’t MEANT to Work.» – By James Corbett of The Corbett Report 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

