Murders Rise In Westmoreland

There have been 123 murders in Westmoreland up to October 13. Senior Superintendent Wayne Joseph, head of the Westmoreland Police Division, says there were 88 murders for the same period last year. SSP Joseph said there were arrests in 52 of the murders. There have been 119 shootings, compared to 104 last year, and 27 cases of rape, compared to 15 for the same period in 2021. Assault is equal to last year’s figure of 10. But robberies, break-ins and cases of larceny are down. There have been 30 robberies, compared to 41 last year; 30 break-ins, compared to 45; and eight cases of larceny, as against 13 last year. SSP Joseph, who was addressing Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, also spoke about criminal gangs in Savanna-la-Mar, two of which have formed an alliance. He mentioned the Dalling Street Gang and Delete Gang, noting that the latter has been «collaborating with persons from in the Gully Bank area». The police are also still monitoring the King’s Valley and Ants Posse gangs. However, SSP Joseph revealed that the cops have been able to significantly impact these gangs and have a number of «major players» in custody who are charged in relation to murders and shootings.

