Ministry of Social Development says Finbar Ryan Geriatric Home is privately owned

In response to a recent social media post about the Finbar Ryan Geriatric Home, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services advises that this is a privately owned Home, which is not subvented by the Ministry. The Home is managed and operated by the Society of St Vincent De Paul, which is a NGO under the purview of the Catholic Church.
The relationship between the MSDFS and the Society of St Vincent De Paul, which existed since 1991 was for the management and operation of the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons (CSDP), located at Besson Street, Port of Spain. The agreement came to an end in August 2022, when a decision was taken to terminate the existing agreement and relocate the residents of CSDP. This followed several attempts to get the Society of St Vincent De Paul to be more accountable and transparent in their reporting and operations, with regard to management of the CSDP.
Coupled with this, the venue had outgrown its original purpose in terms of being a facility for long term residential accommodation. To date, all residents of the centre have been relocated based on alternative options which were made available to them.
The Ministry has two (2) clients under the Community Care programme at this Home. The Ministry previously visited the Finbar Ryan Geriatric Home on May 17, 2022 and a subsequent meeting related to guidance to improve standards of care was held in September 2022.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services reaffirms its commitment to the care and protection of older persons and therefore any form of abuse of older persons is of grave concern. Similar to other reports of elder abuse received by the Ministry, investigators from the Division of Ageing visited the Finbar Ryan Home yesterday and reported that the residents were in reasonably good health and did not require urgent medical attention.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian