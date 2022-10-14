Mattel Honours Tina Turner With Barbie Doll

Entornointeligente.com /

Toy company Mattel is honouring Tina Turner on the 40th anniversary of her hit song «What’s Love Got To Do With It» with a Barbie doll created in her likeness. The doll is wearing an outfit inspired by the music video for the song – a black mini dress paired with a denim jacket and her signature hairstyle. The doll is part of their Barbie Signature Music Series. The 82 year old singer responded to the gesture saying she is honoured to be a part of Barbie’s group of trailblazing women already represented.

