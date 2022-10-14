Man Charged For Harbouring St. James Fugitive, Freed

Entornointeligente.com /

A man, who was earlier this month found in the company of Anthony Angus, one of St. James’ most wanted, was on Wednesday freed when he appeared in the St. Elizabeth Parish Court. Orane Watson, of Burnt Ground in St. Elizabeth, was freed of the charge of harbouring a fugitive. It was reported that on October 7 during a targeted operation in Burnt Ground in search of drugs, guns and wanted individuals, Mr. Angus was found at a house in the company of Mr. Watson. Both men were taken into custody and Mr. Watson was charged. In court on Wednesday, the prosecution outlined that based on the evidence and statements, there were no grounds to establish that Mr. Watson had any knowledge that Mr. Angus was wanted by the police.

