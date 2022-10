Entornointeligente.com /

Knutsford Express is reporting increased profits for the first quarter ending August. The company saw net profit move from $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $84.2 million this year. Revenues also jumped moving from $233 million to $415 million. Knutsford Express says the increases were due to strong customer demand for passenger travel and income from the courier and rental business.

