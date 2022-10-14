Jamaica Signs Financial Advisory Services Agreement With The IFC

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Jamaica has entered into a Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to develop the North Coast Highway Project. The US$800-million agreement was signed by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, and IFC Managing Director, Makhtar Diop. A FASA details the permissions granted to an advisor by their client, for the purpose of creating a legal consulting arrangement. The FASA is further to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Government and the IFC in April, in relation to the same project.

