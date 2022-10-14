Guyana’s Opposition Leader Labels Spice And Skillibeng ‘worst Of Dancehall Music’

Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana’s Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton is pointing the finger at Jamaican entertainers Spice and Skillibeng, labeling them as the worst of Dancehall music. He has accused the Irfaan Ali-led government of feeding young people a diet of lawlessness, by providing a platform for the artistes. Norton’s comments follow the recent government-sponsored event Guyana Cricket Carnival, which featured performances by Spice, Skellibeng and Beres Hammond and with Caribbean stars Ravi B, Machel Montano and Patrice Roberts. He added that Beenie Man and Buju Banton would have been better options. Norton doubled down on his statement, insisting that his party will continue to oppose the promotion of entertainment and entertainers who encourage disrespect of women, lawlessness and violence. His comments come as debate continues on a ban by Jamaica’s Broadcasting Commission, on music that glorifies illegal activities.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com